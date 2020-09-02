200603-N-FP690-1065



APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander Joint Region Marianas, center-left, and Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), point toward the island of Theodore Roosevelt June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

