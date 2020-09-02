Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 22]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    02.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-FP690-1065

    APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander Joint Region Marianas, center-left, and Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), point toward the island of Theodore Roosevelt June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 21:40
    Photo ID: 6230148
    VIRIN: 200603-N-FP690-1065
    Resolution: 3292x2195
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

