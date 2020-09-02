200603-N-FP690-1056



APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander Joint Region Marianas, right, Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and Command Master Chief Michael Mashburn, command master chief of Theodore Roosevelt talk on the pier next to Theodore Roosevelt June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 21:40 Photo ID: 6230147 VIRIN: 200603-N-FP690-1056 Resolution: 3537x5305 Size: 1.34 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.