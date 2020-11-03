Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16]

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender “Contact Completed” button illuminates while practicing aerial refueling over Oregon March 11, 2020. An aircrew from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:51
    Photo ID: 6137635
    VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1744
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    KC10
    aircrew
    air refueling
    mission
    flight engineer
    boom operator
    6ARS

