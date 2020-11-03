KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

A KC-10 Extender “Contact Completed” button illuminates while practicing aerial refueling over Oregon March 11, 2020. An aircrew from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

