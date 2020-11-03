U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ishmael Sweeney, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, connects the boom from one KC-10 to another over Oregon March 11, 2020. The 6th ARS practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6137632
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-UE898-1618
|Resolution:
|3849x5766
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT