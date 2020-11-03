Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Livingston, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender flight engineer, completes preflight procedures on a KC-10 at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2020. Flight engineers are responsible for monitoring, and operating engine and aircraft systems while ensuring the aircraft is safe to fly by computing and applying aircraft weight, balance and performance data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:50
    Photo ID: 6137622
    VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1046
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    KC10
    aircrew
    air refueling
    mission
    flight engineer
    boom operator
    6ARS

