An aircrew member from the 60th Operations Support Squadron watches the boom of a KC-10 Extender make contact with their KC-10 over Oregon March 11, 2020. The 6th Air Refueling Squadron practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th OSS to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6137633
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-UE898-1680
|Resolution:
|3901x2604
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT