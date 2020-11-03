An aircrew member from the 60th Operations Support Squadron watches the boom of a KC-10 Extender make contact with their KC-10 over Oregon March 11, 2020. The 6th Air Refueling Squadron practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th OSS to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:51 Photo ID: 6137633 VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1680 Resolution: 3901x2604 Size: 4.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.