KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

A KC-10 Extender engine stack displays N1 and EGT gauges during takeoff at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2020. An aircrew from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

