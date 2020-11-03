KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Highsmith, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-10 Extender prior to takeoff March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Crew chiefs supervise and assist in launching and recovering aircraft every day at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller
