U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Butler, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stows a cable on a power cart on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2020. Crew chiefs are responsible for maintaining aircraft, support equipment, forms and records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:51 Photo ID: 6137625 VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1220 Resolution: 5111x3412 Size: 6.81 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.