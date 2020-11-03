U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Butler, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stows a cable on a power cart on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2020. Crew chiefs are responsible for maintaining aircraft, support equipment, forms and records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6137625
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-UE898-1220
|Resolution:
|5111x3412
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT