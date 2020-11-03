U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ishmael Sweeney, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, runs through a preflight checklist March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Boom operators are responsible for performing operational checks of air refueling and associated systems and equipment before every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:50
|Photo ID:
|6137621
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-UE898-1039
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.49 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller
