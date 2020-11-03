U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ishmael Sweeney, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, runs through a preflight checklist March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Boom operators are responsible for performing operational checks of air refueling and associated systems and equipment before every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:50 Photo ID: 6137621 VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1039 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.49 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.