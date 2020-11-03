U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ishmael Sweeney, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, connects the boom from one KC-10 to another over Oregon March 11, 2020. The 6th ARS practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:51 Photo ID: 6137631 VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1613 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.