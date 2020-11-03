Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 12 of 16]

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ishmael Sweeney, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, connects the boom from one KC-10 to another over Oregon March 11, 2020. The 6th ARS practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:51
    Photo ID: 6137631
    VIRIN: 200311-F-UE898-1613
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness
    KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pilot
    KC10
    aircrew
    air refueling
    mission
    flight engineer
    boom operator
    6ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT