KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Smith, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, prepares to take off March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The crew practiced aerial refueling with another KC-10 from the 60th Operations Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
