KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness

The boom of a KC-10 Extender flown by the 6th Air Refueling Squadron makes contact with a KC-10 flown by the 60th Operations Support Squadron without offloading fuel over Oregon March 11, 2020. Making contact without offloading fuel is referred to as a “dry contact.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

