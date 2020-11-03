The boom of a KC-10 Extender flown by the 6th Air Refueling Squadron makes contact with a KC-10 flown by the 60th Operations Support Squadron without offloading fuel over Oregon March 11, 2020. Making contact without offloading fuel is referred to as a “dry contact.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
