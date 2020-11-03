A KC-10 Extender taxis in front of another KC-10 on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2020. An aircrew from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron practiced air refueling with a crew from the 60th Operations Support Squadron to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6137629
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-UE898-1368
|Resolution:
|5313x3547
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 aircrew maintains mission readiness [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT