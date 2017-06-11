320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron mission commander debriefs the Nepalese Mahabir Rangers after completing a complex mountain rescue exercise Nov. 6, 2017, in Kaisang, Nepal. Exercise Teak Nail is an annual joint, combined exchange training between 320th STS and Nepalese DART with a focus on developing search and rescue capabilities and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)
