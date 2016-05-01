A U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron pararescueman teaches Nepalese Mahabir Rangers a rope system during high angle rescue Oct. 30, 2017, in Jomsom, Nepal. 320th STS operators teamed up with Nepalese Mahabir Rangers to enhance search and rescue capabilities and improve interoperability during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, 2017, throughout various locations in Nepal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2016 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:27 Photo ID: 3995226 VIRIN: 171030-F-HF922-022 Resolution: 3993x2663 Size: 6.96 MB Location: KATHMANDU, NP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.