A U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron pararescueman holds onto Nepalese Mahabir Rangers while conducting different techniques on swift water rescue Oct. 25, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. Exercise Teak Nail is an annual joint, combined exchange training between 320th STS and Nepalese DART with a focus on developing search and rescue capabilities and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 02:30
|Photo ID:
|3995214
|VIRIN:
|171025-F-HF922-280
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|KATHMANDU, NP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability
LEAVE A COMMENT