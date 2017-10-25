A U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron pararescueman holds onto Nepalese Mahabir Rangers while conducting different techniques on swift water rescue Oct. 25, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. Exercise Teak Nail is an annual joint, combined exchange training between 320th STS and Nepalese DART with a focus on developing search and rescue capabilities and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:30 Photo ID: 3995214 VIRIN: 171025-F-HF922-280 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.17 MB Location: KATHMANDU, NP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.