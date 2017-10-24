320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron operators and Nepalese Mahabir Rangers conduct swift water training during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 24, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

