A Nepalese Mahabir Ranger practices rescuing a U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron pararescueman in swift water during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 25, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:30 Photo ID: 3995215 VIRIN: 171025-F-HF922-432 Resolution: 4715x3143 Size: 9.58 MB Location: KATHMANDU, NP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.