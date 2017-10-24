(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

    320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

    KATHMANDU, NEPAL

    10.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    353rd Special Operations Group

    A U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron operator jumps into a river during swift water rescue training Oct. 24, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. 320th STS operators teamed up with Nepalese Mahabir Rangers to enhance search and rescue capabilities and improve interoperability during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, 2017, throughout various locations in Nepal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:31
    Photo ID: 3995212
    VIRIN: 171024-F-HF922-557
    Resolution: 3491x2327
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: KATHMANDU, NP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    commando
    rescue
    operator
    PJ
    combat controller
    353rd Special Operations Group
    SOF
    special operations
    special tactics
    special operations forces
    Nepal
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    CCT
    AFSOC
    commandos
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    pararescueman
    353rd SOG
    320th Special Tactics Squadron
    air commandos
    air commando
    320th STS
    quiet professional
    silent professional
    Nepalese Mahabir Rangers
    Teak Nail

