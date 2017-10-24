320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

A U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron operator jumps into a river during swift water rescue training Oct. 24, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. 320th STS operators teamed up with Nepalese Mahabir Rangers to enhance search and rescue capabilities and improve interoperability during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, 2017, throughout various locations in Nepal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)
