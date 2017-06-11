320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

The Nepalese Mahabir Rangers signal in air support during a complex mountain rescue exercise Nov. 6, 2017, in Kaisang, Nepal. 320th STS operators teamed up with Nepalese Mahabir Rangers to enhance search and rescue capabilities and improve interoperability during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, 2017, throughout various locations in Nepal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

