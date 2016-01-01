(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 8 of 17]

    320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

    KATHMANDU, NEPAL

    01.01.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    353rd Special Operations Group

    Nepalese Mahabir Rangers practice fast roping from a Mi-17 during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 26, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:29
    Photo ID: 3995222
    VIRIN: 171026-F-HF922-073
    Resolution: 4549x3033
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: KATHMANDU, NP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commando
    rescue
    operator
    PJ
    combat controller
    353rd Special Operations Group
    SOF
    special operations
    special tactics
    special operations forces
    Nepal
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    CCT
    AFSOC
    commandos
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    pararescueman
    353rd SOG
    320th Special Tactics Squadron
    air commandos
    air commando
    320th STS
    quiet professional
    silent professional
    Nepalese Mahabir Rangers
    Teak Nail

