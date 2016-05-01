320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron pararescuemen teach Nepalese Mahabir Rangers a rescue sled rope system during high angle rescue Oct. 30, 2017, in Jomsom, Nepal. 320th STS operators teamed up with Nepalese Mahabir Rangers to enhance search and rescue capabilities and improve interoperability during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, 2017, throughout various locations in Nepal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

