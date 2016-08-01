A Nepalese Mahabir Ranger trains on glacier rescue with U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron operators during exercise Teak Nail Nov. 2, 2017, in Kaisang, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2016 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:26 Photo ID: 3995231 VIRIN: 171102-F-HF922-227 Resolution: 5338x3559 Size: 12.04 MB Location: KATHMANDU, NP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.