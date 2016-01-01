Nepalese Mahabir Rangers helicopter cast from a Mi-17 during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 26, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 02:28
|Photo ID:
|3995225
|VIRIN:
|171026-F-HF922-449
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.8 MB
|Location:
|KATHMANDU, NP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability
