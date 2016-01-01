320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

Nepalese Mahabir Rangers helicopter cast from a Mi-17 during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 26, 2017, in Pokhara, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)

