320th STS and Nepalese partners enhance SAR capability

U.S. Air Force 320th Special Tactics Squadron members and Nepalese Mahabir Rangers train on high angle rescues during exercise Teak Nail Oct. 30, 2017, in Jomsom, Nepal. The team conducted training on collapsed structures, swift water rescue, rope systems, helicopter insertion, glacier movement and a complex mountain rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sandra Welch)
|01.05.2016
|12.04.2017 02:27
|3995228
|171030-F-HF922-120
|5568x3712
|12.77 MB
|KATHMANDU, NP
|2
|0
|0
