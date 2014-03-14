170521-N-CX372-174 NORFOLK, Va. (May 21, 2017)—A view from Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo, ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, May 21. The ship’s port visit was part of Maritime Day, which is held annually to honor the history and sacrifices of civilian mariners. (U.S. Navy photograph by Brian Suriani/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 00:58
|Photo ID:
|3419437
|VIRIN:
|170521-N-CX372-174
|Resolution:
|7050x4705
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170521-N-CX372-174 [Image 1 of 155], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT