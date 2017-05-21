(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170521-N-ME396-007 ARABIAN GULF (May 21, 2017) Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Justin McGhee performs maintenance on an airspeed indicator aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) (GHWB). GHWB is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3418741
    VIRIN: 170521-N-ME396-007
    Resolution: 3080x2200
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US.. [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    aircraft carrier
    US Navy"
    deployment
    cvn77
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    "GHWB

