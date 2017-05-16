(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170516-N-BO364-001 [Image 5 of 10]

    170516-N-BO364-001

    05.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170516-N-BO364-001
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 16, 2017)
    Steelworker 2nd Class Stephanie Archuleta of Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 (CMBU-202) Detachment Jacksonville, saws a piece of wood on top of a new pergola at Hope Therapy Ranch in Middleburg, Florida. CMBU-202 Seabees have been participating in the community relations event to build several outdoor projects at the ranch. Hope Therapy assists children and veterans with disabilities through horse therapy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Karen Turner/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3418750
    VIRIN: 170516-N-BO364-001
    Resolution: 1802x2700
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170516-N-BO364-001 [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170522-N-FQ994-531
    170521-N-CX372-091
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-ZE250-257
    170516-N-BO364-001
    170522-N-ZE250-109
    170523-N-FG807-024
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170523-N-AZ301-002
    170522-N-TV230-069

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT