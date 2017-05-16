170516-N-BO364-001

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 16, 2017)

Steelworker 2nd Class Stephanie Archuleta of Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 (CMBU-202) Detachment Jacksonville, saws a piece of wood on top of a new pergola at Hope Therapy Ranch in Middleburg, Florida. CMBU-202 Seabees have been participating in the community relations event to build several outdoor projects at the ranch. Hope Therapy assists children and veterans with disabilities through horse therapy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Karen Turner/Released)

