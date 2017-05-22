170522-N-ZE250-109





ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2017) - Personnel Specialist Seaman Juan Marquez fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Atlantic Ocean May 22, 2017. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting its third patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Weston Jones/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3418747 VIRIN: 170522-N-ZE250-109 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 995.7 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170522-N-ZE250-109 [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.