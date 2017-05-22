(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    05.22.2017

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2017) - Personnel Specialist Seaman Juan Marquez fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Atlantic Ocean May 22, 2017. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting its third patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Weston Jones/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3418747
    VIRIN: 170522-N-ZE250-109
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 995.7 KB
