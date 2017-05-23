170523-N-ZK016-0003ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2017) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Justin Williams and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Seaman Ion Cebotaru perform maintenance on the Liquid Coolant Refrigeration Unit (LCRU) bottles in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently conducting routine operations at sea following the completion of a continuous maintenance availability period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:58 Photo ID: 3419434 VIRIN: 170523-N-ZK016-0003 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170523-N-ZK016-0003 [Image 1 of 155], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.