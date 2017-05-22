170522-N-FQ994-470 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2017) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ofei Wellington uses a thermal imager aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during a main space fire drill May 22, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

