170518-N-CF105-071 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2017) - Sailors aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) prepare for 25mm for a live-fire exercise. Shiloh is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pat Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 00:56
|Photo ID:
|3419419
|VIRIN:
|170518-N-CF105-071
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170518-N-CF105-071 [Image 1 of 155], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT