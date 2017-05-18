170518-N-CF105-071 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2017) - Sailors aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) prepare for 25mm for a live-fire exercise. Shiloh is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pat Morrissey/Released)

