    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103).

    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..

    USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170520-N-YL257-030 ARABIAN GULF (May 20, 2017) Sailors participate in an active-shooter drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) (GHWB). GHWB is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:57
    Photo ID: 3419428
    VIRIN: 170520-N-YL257-030
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 755.21 KB
    Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170523-N-TV230-020
    170521-N-CX372-174
    170523-N-ZK016-0003
    170523-N-ZK016-0060
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-FQ994-470
    170523-N-XC372-058
    170518-N-CF105-071
    170520-N-VG727-091
    170522-N-OI810-262
    170522-N-MG079-132
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-DY073-0625
    170523-N-RL456-0042
    170522-N-OI810-399
    170519-N-FT178-011
    170523-N-CS953-194
    170522-N-HV059-241
    170522-N-OI810-197
    170522-N-CR843-437
    170518-N-RX668-196
    170522-N-IE405-046
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170521-N-WC492-002
    170523-N-PD309-015
    170522-N-CS953-174
    170522-N-OI810-784
    170522-N-OI810-770
    170520-N-VG727-326
    170522-N-ZE250-470
    170522-N-FQ994-294
    170516-N-RX668-021
    170518-N-FC129-224
    170522-N-GT710-055
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    170520-N-VG727-239
    170523-N-RX668-014
    170516-N-RX668-033
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) DFM Fueling Operations
    170522-N-PD309-008
    170522-N-GT710-218
    170521-N-CX372-154
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    170516-N-BO364-003
    USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group ONE Replenishment-at-Sea
    170522-N-HV059-253
    170522-N-OI810-158
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-MG079-102
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170523-N-HV059-042
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170520-N-VG727-309
    170522-N-FQ994-586
    170519-N-PD309-024
    170521-N-BI924-3543
    170523-N-XN518-060
    170518-N-RX668-178
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    170523-N-CS953-186
    170521-N-WC492-188
    170522-N-CR843-438
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-FQ994-553
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-ZE250-753
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-CF105-095
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    170516-N-BO364-002
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170523-N-RX668-019
    170523-N-HV059-014
    170521-N-BI924-3555
    170523-N-CS953-195
    170522-N-UE100-579
    170521-N-CX372-064
    170520-N-VG727-313
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170522-N-MG079-268
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170522-N-DY073-0587
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-ZE250-538
    170522-N-MG079-277
    170523-N-XN518-077
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-IE405-086
    170522-N-MG079-193
    170522-N-OI810-802
    170522-N-DY073-0486
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170521-N-CX372-022
    170522-N-HV059-175
    170522-N-CR843-313
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170522-N-HV059-095
    170523-N-TV230-008
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-CR843-431
    170521-N-CX372-054
    170523-N-XN518-030
    170522-N-AV754-0055
    170523-N-AZ301-008
    170522-N-PD309-003
    170523-N-ZK016-0056
    170520-N-VG727-262
    170516-N-RX668-013
    170522-N-OI810-755
    170523-N-AZ301-005
    170520-N-VG727-219
    170522-N-FQ994-152
    170516-N-BO364-004
    170521-N-WC492-305
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-GT710-484
    170523-N-RL456-0064
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170523-N-AZ301-003
    170523-N-AZ301-009
    170516-N-RX668-032
    170522-N-FQ994-333
    170522-N-MG079-166
    170522-N-CR843-433
    170522-N-ZE250-598
    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    170517-N-CF105-023
    170523-N-RL456-0021
    170522-N-ZE250-677
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-FQ994-559
    170518-N-CF105-080
    170522-N-HV059-227
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) DFM Fueling Operations
    170522-N-FQ994-572
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170521-N-WC492-102
    170523-N-RL456-0032
    170522-N-FQ994-531
    170521-N-CX372-091
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170522-N-ZE250-257
    170516-N-BO364-001
    170522-N-ZE250-109
    170523-N-FG807-024
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170523-N-AZ301-002
    170522-N-TV230-069

    TAGS

    aircraft carrier
    US Navy"
    deployment
    cvn77
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    "GHWB

    • LEAVE A COMMENT