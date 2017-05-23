170523-N-FG807-024



NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2017) Ship's Serviceman Seaman Katelyn Erskine, from Greer, S.C., checks in Sailors for the physical readiness test aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin A. Lowe)

