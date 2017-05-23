170523-N-XC372-058 - SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2017) Airman Blake Falleti coils recovery cable on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently moored pier side in her homeport of San Diego after recently completing Tailored Ship’s Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony J. Rivera/Released)

