    170522-N-TV230-069 [Image 11 of 11]

    170522-N-TV230-069

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170522-N-TV230-069 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2017) Sailors receive gas mask fit tests in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently moored pier side in her homeport of San Diego after recently completing Tailored Ship’s Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bill M. Sanders/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:00
    Photo ID: 3418732
    VIRIN: 170522-N-TV230-069
    Resolution: 6946x4636
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170522-N-TV230-069 [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Carrier
    Sailor
    Theodore Roosevelt
    TR
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Bill M. Sanders

