170523-N-ZK016-0060

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2017) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ahmed Abdrabo and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Justice Ardoin work on Landing Craft Utility (LCU) lines in the well deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently conducting routine operations at sea following the completion of a continuous maintenance availability period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez/Released)

