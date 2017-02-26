An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials athlete competes in the men’s 100 meter freestyle during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. The Air Force Trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3198072 VIRIN: 170226-F-YM181-112 Resolution: 2575x1450 Size: 2.87 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.