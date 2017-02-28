2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials athlete rounds a turn during the men’s 400-meter race of the AFW2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2017. The trials will last through March 2, during which time athletes will compete in seven events including archery, basketball, cycling, track and field, swimming, shooting and volleyball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

