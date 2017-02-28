2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor prepares to throw a shotput during the field competition of the AFW2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2017. Over 100 wounded, ill or injured Service members are competing for a place on the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
