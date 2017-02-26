2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor reaches for the wall during the men’s 100 meter backstroke during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the country will compete for a spot on the 2017 Warrior Games Team which will represent the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

