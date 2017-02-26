(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials [Image 1 of 18]

    2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor reaches for the wall during the men’s 100 meter backstroke during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the country will compete for a spot on the 2017 Warrior Games Team which will represent the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:54
    Photo ID: 3198075
    VIRIN: 170226-F-YM181-113
    Resolution: 4065x2787
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Las Vegas
    Wounded Warrior
    Nev.
    Trials
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AFW2
    2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

