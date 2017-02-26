2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

Ashley Crites, Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor, and her service dog wait in between events during the swimming competition of the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. Service dogs are a type of assistance dog that are used for people who have disabilities besides hearing and sight impairment, or other medical response dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

