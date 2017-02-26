2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

A coach cheers on a competitor during the women’s 50 meter backstroke during the Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. U.S. Air Force and Australian wounded warriors here to compete at the Air Force Trials Feb. 24 through March 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

