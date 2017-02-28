2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials athletes wait for the starter’s pistol before a men’s 400-meter heat during the track competition of the AFW2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2017. The athletes are competing for a chance to participate in the Invictus Games in Toronto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

