Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials athletes wait for the starter’s pistol before a men’s 400-meter heat during the track competition of the AFW2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2017. The athletes are competing for a chance to participate in the Invictus Games in Toronto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|02.28.2017
|03.01.2017 18:53
|3198045
|170228-F-YM181-005
|3124x1898
|2.95 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
