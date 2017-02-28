An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor throws a shot-put during the AFW2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2017. The AFW2 Airmen also compete in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery and cycling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 18:53
|Photo ID:
|3198050
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-YM181-013
|Resolution:
|1199x782
|Size:
|371.75 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT