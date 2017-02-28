2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor throws a shot-put during the AFW2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2017. The AFW2 Airmen also compete in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery and cycling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

