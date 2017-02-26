2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

Maria Garcia, Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor, smiles after finishing her competition during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. Maria is one of the United States Army competitors that Nellis AFB is playing host to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

