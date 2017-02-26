2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor performs a backstroke during the men’s 50 meter backstroke during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. This will be the sixth time Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is hosting the camp and wounded warriors are hopeful to come back. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

