An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor dives in the pool during the men’s 50 meter freestyle during the Air Force Trials at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. During the trials, wounded warriors competed in swimming, basketball, volleyball, track and field events, cycling, archery and shooting competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:53 Photo ID: 3198064 VIRIN: 170226-F-YM181-108 Resolution: 3374x2221 Size: 5.1 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials [Image 1 of 18], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.