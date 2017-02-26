2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

Ashley Crites, Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor, reaches for the wall during the swimming event of the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured service members from around the country along with their support teams have gathered for the Trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

